Mortal Kombat 11 Details Released

Some information for Mortal Kombat 11 has surfaced online on the GameStop Italy product page for the game. It was also revealed that Shao Kahn (pictured below) will be a pre-order bonus.

Read the information below:

Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in this new and fantastic evolution of the iconic title. Now you can customize the variants of your fighters down to the smallest detail, gaining unprecedented control over the aesthetics of the characters. The new graphics engine meticulously renders every crushed skull and torn heart, completely immersing the player in the action of the bloodiest scenes. In addition, the new list of fighters includes previously unseen characters, the Klassics of the series, and the protagonists of the amazing movies in the Story Mode of the epic saga that has continued for more than 25 years.

A new game engine with even bloodier scenes.

A new personalization system with clothes, accessories, and move sets never before seen.

New Fatalities and a new GoreTech system make the performances even more brutal.

Strong multiplayer component, entirely oriented towards eSports, including personalization systems, daily news, constantly updated rewards, and improved matchmaking

Limited Edition Contents:

Steel case

Kombat Pass: Six characters and six “Battlepass” (Editor’s Note: We’re not sure what this is).

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC worldwide on April 23, 2019.

