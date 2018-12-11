Donut County Headed to Switch and Xbox One Next Week - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Ben Esposito announced Donut County will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on December 18 for $12.99. It is available now for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and iOS.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Donut County, players are given control over a hole in the ground, combine objects in the hole for surprising effects, solve puzzles by launching them back out, and ruin everyoneʼs day by devouring everything in sight.

