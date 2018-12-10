Red Dead Redemption 2 Rides Back to the Top in France - News

/ 537 Views

Red Dead Redemption 2 is back in first place in France in week 48, SELL reports today. But perhaps the noticeable event is the return of Mario Kart 8 DX and Super Mario Party to the top five, a possible sign that the mainstream public has started Christmas shopping.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Darksiders III and Asterix & Obelix XXL failed to make an impression despite being the two new major releases of the week. Meanwhile, the PS Vita has completely disappeared from SELL's report for the first time.

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Marvel's Spider-Man

Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Battlefield V

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Detective Pikachu

PC

Farming Simulator 2019 Battlefield V Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

More Articles

by, posted 7 hours ago