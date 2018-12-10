Red Dead Redemption 2 Rides Back to the Top in France - News
Red Dead Redemption 2
is back in first place in France in week 48, SELL
reports today. But perhaps the noticeable event is the return of Mario Kart 8 DX
and Super Mario Party
to the top five, a possible sign that the mainstream public has started Christmas shopping.
Top sellers per system are as follows. Darksiders III and Asterix & Obelix XXL failed to make an impression despite being the two new major releases of the week. Meanwhile, the PS Vita has completely disappeared from SELL's report for the first time.
PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
- Marvel's Spider-Man
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
- Battlefield V
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu!
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Luigi's Mansion
- Mario Kart 7
- Detective Pikachu
PC
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Battlefield V
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
