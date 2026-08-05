Arcade Archives Combat School Launches August 6 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PS4 - News

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Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Combat School will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade Archives Combat School for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 6.

Arcade Archives 2 TX-1 is priced at $9.99 / 1,100 yen, while Arcade Archives TX-1 is priced at $7.99 / 838 yen An upgrade will be available for $2.99 / 330 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Half-hearted don’t graduate!

Combat School is an action game released by Konami in 1987.

Join a prestigious military academy as a cadet and tackle brutal training like shooting and combat under a terrifying instructor.

Only those who survive these trials to claim the glory of graduation can face the next battle as a hero. Well, can you make it to the end?!

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called Time Attack Mode, in addition to the Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode from Arcade Archives. Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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