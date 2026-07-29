Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack Out Now - News

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Seg announced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is now available for $5.99. It is also part of the $29.99 Season Pass.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack includers the following:

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo as playable characters

Pizzafire Van Vehicle

New York City Course

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired Music Tracks

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired Music Tracks Six different emotes per character

View the launch trailer for the pack below:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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