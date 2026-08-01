BioEden Launches September 3 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Broken Arms Games announced the solarpunk management game, BioEden, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 3 for $21.99 / £17.99 / €21.99.

Read details on the game below:

Step into a cozy management journey as a Keeper, a specialist entrusted by the Cosmic Collective to bring life back to a world quietly waiting to be healed. Your planet needs patience, care, and a little ingenuity, to be restored one ecosystem at a time.

Design and nurture a living ecosystem of interconnected domes, each a reserve carefully balanced to meet the Collective’s demands: manage your resources mindfully, develop your progression trees, build homes for long-lost animals and slowly watch a self-sustaining world take shape around you. Wander your planet at your own pace, uncover the mystery of the Great Unraveling, and turn these wastelands into warm edens.

Key Features:

Settle into a soothing management experience: find and spend resources, build and connect your domes, manage power and water networks, and grow a living ecological economy.

Become a force of change on a barren world: purify lakes, recycle old structures, and slowly cleanse a world ready to bloom again.

Welcome dozens of wonderful animal species back into the world by crafting the perfect biome for each of them.

Breathe in the calm of a meditative world: let the soft sounds of nature enfold you as you tend, wander, and watch your planet gently come back to life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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