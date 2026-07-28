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Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Adds Enhanced PSSR Support and New Suits

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Adds Enhanced PSSR Support and New Suits - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 627 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have released a new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The update adds enhanced PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution (PSSR) support for PlayStation 5 Pro, Power Saver mode support, the Fresh Start Suit inspired by the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and a suit inspired by Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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2 Comments
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Mystro-Sama (2 hours ago)

Can we just get a proper DLC chapter now? Especially since the movie is about to drop.

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TheRealSamusAran (11 hours ago)

Is the update with the new suits coming to Steam too?

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