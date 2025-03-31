Death Stranding Tops 20 Million Players - Sales

/ 277 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding has surpassed 20 million players worldwide.

"Kojima Productions is proud to announce Death Stranding has connected over 20 million porters across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox, iOS platforms, and Amazon Luna," reads the announcement.

Death Stranding released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020. The Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021 and PC in March 2022, for iOS in January 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Amazon Luna in November 2024.

The sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles