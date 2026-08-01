Akatori Launches for PC on August 5, for PS and Xbox on August 12, and for Switch 2 in 2027 - News

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Developer Contrast Games announced the 2.5D Metroidvania game, Akatori, will launch for PC via Steam on August 5, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 12, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

"Players have been asking when they can fully dive into Akatori, and we’re thrilled to share the dates finally," said Contrast Games CEO Alex Kishchinskiy. "The team has poured years of care and consistency into crafting a Metroidvania that respects the genre and ensures movement and combat are tremendous. We can’t wait for players to experience the full adventure."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Mythic Journey Fueled by Flow, Freedom, and Combat Mastery

In Akatori, players follow Mako, a young monk raised in the Firebird Temple, as she embarks on a journey through diverse realms to save them from the Amber Storms, a corrupting force infecting and distorting all living things. Accompanied by a mysterious red bird sealed within her staff, Mako must travel between interconnected worlds, face formidable foes, and uncover the truth behind the corruption threatening to consume everything. The narrative blends environmental storytelling with direct character encounters, weaving themes of growth, self-discovery, and resilience into both exploration and combat.

The narrative blends environmental storytelling with character-driven encounters, weaving themes of growth, resilience, and self-discovery directly into exploration and combat.

Movement, Combat, and Exploration: All Connected Through One Mystical Staff

At the core of Akatori is its signature staff: a versatile tool that acts as a weapon, traversal device, and key to the world’s secrets. Players chain ground and aerial combos, launch the staff as a projectile, and pull it back mid-motion—all while gliding, wall-hooking, sliding, and parkouring through highly vertical environments.

Enemy encounters unfold within living ecosystems, where creatures interact with each other, trigger traps, and respond dynamically to hazards, creating encounters that reward adaptability and observation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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