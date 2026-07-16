Bullet Hell Roguelike IRA Launches July 30 for Switch 2 - News

/ 625 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publishers Nicalis and Pikii, and developer ABShot announced the bullet hell roguelike game, IRA, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 30.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A one-of-a-kind experience: bow x bullet hell x roguelike.

Ira fuses roguelike action with bullet-hell shooting in a way never seen before. Players take on the role of Yeon, a young girl guided by fate to wield the power of Ira—a Protection Stone born from the prayers of a lost god—as she battles to save a world consumed by chaos.

Across 4 areas and 7 stages set in a hauntingly beautiful yet perilous world, players must master both normal shots and charged attacks, read enemy patterns, weave through dense bullet curtains, and strike with precision. Thanks to the roguelike structure, map layouts, item drops, and upgrade paths change with every run.

With over 160 bows, over 150 items, and over 43 synergies, no two runs feel the same—delivering massive replayability for action game fans.

Story

Long ago, the world was engulfed in Chaos—ruled by violence and fear.

Born from humanity’s prayers, the God of Order shared divine power with apostles and drove back the darkness, bringing peace to the world. But foreseeing both its own demise and the return of Chaos, the God used its last strength to create a single Protection Stone. That stone ascended to the heavens and came to be known as “Ira”—a symbol of order, passed down through generations.

Now, as Chaos creeps back into the world, a young woman named Yeon is drawn by a bond stretching across the ages. Chosen to inherit the power of Ira, she sets forth to determine the fate of the world.

Key Features:

Deep Build Variety – Choose a “Blessing” from multiple options each time you level up to craft your strategy. Over 160 bows, over 150 items, and over 43 synergies mean your playstyle transforms dramatically depending on your build.

– Choose a “Blessing” from multiple options each time you level up to craft your strategy. Over 160 bows, over 150 items, and over 43 synergies mean your playstyle transforms dramatically depending on your build. Apostle Support System – Apostles—once servants of the God of Order—join you in battle. Unleash devastating ultimate skills and passive effects that can turn the tide of combat.

– Apostles—once servants of the God of Order—join you in battle. Unleash devastating ultimate skills and passive effects that can turn the tide of combat. Just-Dodge Bullet Time – Perfectly timed dodges trigger Bullet Time, slowing the world around you and giving you the edge in split-second survival.

– Perfectly timed dodges trigger Bullet Time, slowing the world around you and giving you the edge in split-second survival. 4K Resolution / 60 Frames Per Second on Nintendo Switch 2 – Leveraging the power of Nintendo Switch 2, IRA delivers 4K resolution at 60 frames per second—making every bullet pattern crystal clear and visually stunning.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles