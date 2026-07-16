BlazBlue: Entropy Effect X Launches August 13 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Astrolabe Games and developer 91Act announced BlazBlue: Entropy Effect X will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 13, alongside a free content update for all platforms.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 12.

The free content update will add new playable character Platinum, an upgraded Training Space, new branching route options for each run, and more.

Users who own the Switch version of the game will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version with the Upgrade Pack for $1.99. The Switch 2 version will feature enhanced visuals, an improved frame rate, GameShare support, and exclusive bonus content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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