Jurassic World Evolution 2: Complete Edition Launches July 30 for Switch 2 - News

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Frontier Developments announced the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 30.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Complete Edition will include "every dinosaur, feature, and downloadable content released for Jurassic World Evolution 2 since launch."

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in November 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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