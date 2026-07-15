Once Upon a Katamari Launches October 8 for Switch Alongside DLC - News

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Publisher Bandai Namco and developer RENGAME announced Once Upon a Katamari will launch on October 8 alongside the Rolling Live Highlights DLC.

The Switch 2 version will feature mouse controls, as well as a smoother frame rate and higher-definition graphics compared to the Switch version.

The Rolling Live Highlights DLC will include 10 new quests, 12 new songs, six new cousins, and 18 new accessories.

View the Switch 2 trailer below:

Once Upon a Katamari is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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