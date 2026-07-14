Expeditions: Samurai Launches August 7 for PC in Early Access - News

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Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Campfire Cabal announced the party-based RPG, Expeditions: Samurai, will launch for PC via Steam on August 7.

View the companions trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The sun rises on another civil war, as you land in Japan aboard a battered Dutch ship. Thrust into command of its motley crew, you must navigate the politics of Sengoku-era Japan using stealth, diplomacy, or violence in this party-based RPG where every choice matters.

Choose Your Path Through History

Expeditions: Samurai is an expansive roleplaying game set in our world during real historical events, with an intricate, branching story and a vibrant cast of characters. At every turn, you will be faced with life-or-death choices that will challenge your resolve.

Create the character you want to be and choose your own path through history. Even the smallest of your decisions can have far-reaching consequences for yourself, your crew, and—in many cases—the people of Japan.

Step into the Shoes of the First European Samurai

In the year 1600, the navigator William Adams arrived in Japan. He would soon become the first European granted the title of “Samurai”.

In Expeditions: Samurai, William Adams never leaves England; you will beat Adams to the punch and sail to Japan aboard the Dutch frigate De Albatros.

You arrive in Japan as the newly elected leader of a motley crew of privateers and are quickly swept up in an ongoing civil war that is nearing its climax. Navigate the politics, intrigue, and drama of feudal Japan as you and your crew catch the attention of powerful warlords whose struggle will determine the future of the nation.

Eight Companions, Eight Stories

Every crewmate has their own story to uncover—if you manage to earn their trust. Build your relationship with each companion into a meaningful friendship, a lifelong rivalry, or possibly even a new love.

Dynamic and Fast-Paced, Turn-Based Combat

Outnumbered but never outgunned, engage your enemies on your own terms in a fast and freeing turn-based combat system where movement, attacks, and interruptions can all play out simultaneously.

Use stealth and clever gadgets to toy with your opponents. Split up your team to position them in real-time and set up devastating ambushes. Utilize a vast array of weapons and abilities to maintain the upper hand—from mainstays of the pirate arsenal to iconic Japanese weapons.

Craft your own items and experiment with different loadouts to survive deadly and diverse enemies.

Invite a Friend in Cooperative Play or Play Alone

For the first time ever in an Expeditions game, experience the tense combat and deeply branching narrative of Expeditions: Samurai in drop-in / drop-out cooperative play. Play in single-player as your own Captain Flynn, or invite your friend and play as a pair of twins.

In cooperative play, talking to characters at the same time lets you wrestle for control of important decisions or compete for a companion’s affections. Coordinate sneak attacks or clever combat maneuvers; throw a distracting firecracker at just the right time to let your partner sneak past a sentry, or execute a flawlessly timed double stealth takedown.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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