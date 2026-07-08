Arcade Archives Hyper Crash Launches July 9 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PS4 - News

/ 939 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Hyper Crash will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade Archives Hyper Crash for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 9.

Arcade Archives 2 Hyper Crash is priced at $9.99 / 1,100 yen, while Arcade Archives Hyper Crash is priced at 7.99 / 837 yen An upgrade will be available for $2.99 / 330 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A survival race where anything goes!

Hyper Crash is a racing game released by Konami in 1987.

Race along courses with various landscapes and buildings from all over the world while avoiding obstacles like drums and oil as you aim for the goal across all six stages.

Slam into enemy cars to make them crash! Or jump into the air and land on them to crush them down! In this survival race, anything goes!

The Arcade Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original.

In Original Mode, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day. In addition, in Hi Score Mode and Caravan Mode, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called Time Attack Mode, in addition to the Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode from Arcade Archives. Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles