Two Remothered Remasters Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Stormind Games has announced two remasters in the Remothered series rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The remasters includes the second chapter in the saga Remothered: Broken Porcelain Remastered and the final chapter Remothered: Tormented Fathers Remastered.

Read details on Remothered: Broken Porcelain Remastered below:

Remothered: Broken Porcelain Remastered is the second chapter of the saga, with overhauled visuals, lighting, and presentation. Legacy bugs from the original release have also been resolved, delivering a smoother, more stable experience. The gameplay, mechanics, and tension you remember are untouched. Everything around them got a serious upgrade.

What’s New in the Remastered Edition

Rebuilt from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, the Remastered edition brings a substantial visual and technical overhaul to the entire game:

Lumen Dynamic Global Illumination and Fully Overhauled Lighting – Lighting has been reconstructed using UE5’s rendering pipeline. Shadows and atmosphere now respond dynamically to the environment, turning every corridor into something genuinely oppressive, with stronger mood definition and greater visual consistency across every location.

– Lighting has been reconstructed using UE5’s rendering pipeline. Shadows and atmosphere now respond dynamically to the environment, turning every corridor into something genuinely oppressive, with stronger mood definition and greater visual consistency across every location. Reworked Environmental Assets – Props, architecture, and vegetation rebuilt with higher-resolution models, materials, and textures throughout the entire game.

– Props, architecture, and vegetation rebuilt with higher-resolution models, materials, and textures throughout the entire game. Upgraded Character Models – The full cast has been refined with improved fidelity and material quality, preserving the original artistic direction.

– The full cast has been refined with improved fidelity and material quality, preserving the original artistic direction. Polished Cinematics – In-game cutscenes reworked to a modern production standard.

– In-game cutscenes reworked to a modern production standard. Redesigned User Interface and Menus – Rebuilt for clarity, readability, and a contemporary look.

The gameplay, mechanics, balance, and feel of the original are completely untouched.

Key Features

Psychological Horror With Real Stakes – The Remothered saga expands with new layers of lore: returning players will find answers; new players will find a story that stands on its own.

– The Remothered saga expands with new layers of lore: returning players will find answers; new players will find a story that stands on its own. Realistic Survival Horror – The Ashmann Inn is full of resources, but dangers lurk around every corner. Scavenge carefully, think ahead, and use what you find to stay alive.

– The Ashmann Inn is full of resources, but dangers lurk around every corner. Scavenge carefully, think ahead, and use what you find to stay alive. Stealth and Action on Your Terms – Slip through the shadows, create diversions, or confront threats head-on. The Ashmann Inn rewards players who stay smart, not just fast.

– Slip through the shadows, create diversions, or confront threats head-on. The Ashmann Inn rewards players who stay smart, not just fast. Challenging, Grounded Puzzles – Nothing is arbitrary. Every puzzle is rooted in the world, with solutions that make sense within the logic of the Inn and its dark history.

– Nothing is arbitrary. Every puzzle is rooted in the world, with solutions that make sense within the logic of the Inn and its dark history. A Cast That Goes Deeper – Fan-favorite characters return alongside new faces, all drawing from the DNA of classic horror to build a roster that feels both familiar and unsettling.

– Fan-favorite characters return alongside new faces, all drawing from the DNA of classic horror to build a roster that feels both familiar and unsettling. Real-Time Cinematics – Fully animated in-engine cutscenes bring the characters and world to life with a level of immersion the series had never reached before.

– Fully animated in-engine cutscenes bring the characters and world to life with a level of immersion the series had never reached before. Haunting Original Soundtrack – Music by Luca Balboni (Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Mine, Watch Them Fall) sustains the dread from the first corridor to the final confrontation.

Story

The truths buried in the Ashmann Inn will not be discovered easily: its many mysteries are intertwined and guarded by the looming threat of the stalkers, powerful hunters trapped in time and the confines of its walls.

Survival will take more than just quick reactions as a strategic and resourceful approach will quickly become critical in this haunting adventure. Be smart, as knowing the best time to sneak, flee or fight imminent dangers can quickly make the hunters become the hunted.

Read details on Remothered: Tormented Fathers Remastered below:

Remothered: Tormented Fathers Remastered is the first chapter of the cult survival horror saga, rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a new level of visual fidelity, atmosphere, and immersion, with legacy bugs resolved and everything you already loved left exactly as it was.

What’s New in the Remastered Edition

Rebuilt from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, the Remastered edition brings a substantial visual and technical overhaul to the entire game:

Lumen Dynamic Global Illumination and Fully Overhauled Lighting – Lighting has been reconstructed using UE5’s rendering pipeline. Shadows and atmosphere now respond dynamically to the environment, turning every corridor into something genuinely oppressive, with stronger mood definition and greater visual consistency across every location.

– Lighting has been reconstructed using UE5’s rendering pipeline. Shadows and atmosphere now respond dynamically to the environment, turning every corridor into something genuinely oppressive, with stronger mood definition and greater visual consistency across every location. Reworked Environmental Assets – Props, architecture, and vegetation rebuilt with higher-resolution models, materials, and textures throughout the entire game.

– Props, architecture, and vegetation rebuilt with higher-resolution models, materials, and textures throughout the entire game. Upgraded Character Models – The full cast has been refined with improved fidelity and material quality, preserving the original artistic direction.

– The full cast has been refined with improved fidelity and material quality, preserving the original artistic direction. Polished Cinematics – In-game cutscenes reworked to a modern production standard.

– In-game cutscenes reworked to a modern production standard. Redesigned User Interface and Menus – Rebuilt for clarity, readability, and a contemporary look.

Key Features

Multiple Survival Approaches – The endless combinations of game dynamics make the experience available to every gamer: stealth, action, strategic, hide ‘n run. Deceive your stalker and block him in another area of the house. Attack your enemy and make your items more powerful. Carefully study your stalkers’ behaviors and their paths. Don’t get too close to your enemy: act like an unperceivable shadow, hiding yourself from his sight. Or just mix these dynamics together.

– The endless combinations of game dynamics make the experience available to every gamer: stealth, action, strategic, hide ‘n run. Deceive your stalker and block him in another area of the house. Attack your enemy and make your items more powerful. Carefully study your stalkers’ behaviors and their paths. Don’t get too close to your enemy: act like an unperceivable shadow, hiding yourself from his sight. Or just mix these dynamics together. Psychological Plot – Characters in the story are everyday people who turn themselves into scary monsters.

– Characters in the story are everyday people who turn themselves into scary monsters. Cinematic Direction – The game unfolds like a psychological thriller, with complex and humane characters and movie-like cutscenes.

– The game unfolds like a psychological thriller, with complex and humane characters and movie-like cutscenes. Audio Clues – Use the soundtrack and the 3D audio sound effects to understand when your stalkers are getting closer.

– Use the soundtrack and the 3D audio sound effects to understand when your stalkers are getting closer. No Health Bars – Your body is the only way to understand how you are doing.

– Your body is the only way to understand how you are doing. Realistic Puzzles – Environments and characters have been conceived to be realistic and credible.

– Environments and characters have been conceived to be realistic and credible. Haunting Soundtrack – Composed by Nobuko Toda (Final Fantasy, Halo, Metal Gear Solid) and Luca Balboni (Mine, Watch Them Fall).

– Composed by Nobuko Toda (Final Fantasy, Halo, Metal Gear Solid) and Luca Balboni (Mine, Watch Them Fall). Real-Tme Loading – Explore the mansion without worrying about empty moments or boring loading times.

Story

Rosemary Reed, a sharp and determined 35-year-old woman, arrives at the isolated home of Richard Felton under false pretenses. She is there to uncover the truth about Celeste, a young girl who simply vanished. The nurse Gloria watches over the aging, ailing Felton. But the moment Dr. Felton realizes why Rosemary is really there, the hunt begins. What follows is a web of obsession, buried secrets, and psychological horror where the line between victim and monster is never where you expect it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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