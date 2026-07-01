Attack on Titan 3 Launches This Winter for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Attack on Titan 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this winter.

View a deep dive presentation on the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Attack on Titan 3 is an action game that depicts the story of Attack on Titan from beginning to end.

With new upgrades and improvements to the omni-directional mobility gear battle system, and brand-new encounters against enemies like the Nine Titans, exterminating the titan scourge has never been this acrobatic or intense.

1. Evolved ODM-Gear Action

The ODM Gear action has been tweaked and improved to recreate the thrill of omni-directional battle against titankind. Titans have an arsenal of new and terrifying attacks and behaviors that will have you constantly on your toes.

New Casual Mode allows fans of all skill levels to live the heart-pounding Scout Regiment experience!

2. Create and Lead Your Squad

Build your own Survey Squad from a wide cast of characters with different skills and abilities. Lead your squad on missions outside the Walls.

Construct supply bases, take down dangerous titans, and expand humanity’s domain!

The world outside the Walls is a dangerous place, infested with man-eating Titans. Don’t attack them head-on: use your environment to your advantage and survive the onslaught!

3. Interact with Attack on Titan Characters

Join the Attack on Titan story as your very own Scout: An engineer enamored with the outside world, selected to lead the 104th Cadet Corps after proving themselves to Command.

Interact and fight with Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest of the Attack on Titan cast, and build your relationships to unlock new battle abilities and special cutscenes. You can also customize the player character’s appearance!

New Opening Animation Made by MАРРА

The animation will be directed by the Attack on Titan anime series’ action scene animator, storyboard artist, and key animator Arifumi Imai! Now in production! (Not included in the base game, will be added in an update.)

“We’re so excited to be creating the opening animation for Attack on Titan 3,” the MAPPA team said. “We’re working hard to create an intro movie that fans will love and get everyone excited to dive into the world of Attack on Titan. We can’t wait to show you the finished animation. Thank you for your patience and support!”

Anime Expo 2026

We’ll be at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, July 2 to 5! The game will be featured at the amiami booth!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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