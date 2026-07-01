Open-World Survival Crafting RPG Wild Wild Eden Announced for PC - News

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Publisher Shueisha Games and developer Magnus Games Studio have announced open-world survival crafting RPG, Wild Wild Eden, for PC via Steam. It will launch in spring 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An Open-World Survival Adventure About Building a Bond with Monsters

What happens when open-world survival meets an emotional bond with monsters? Wild Wild Eden takes players to a breathtaking, untamed planet filled with wonder. Floating landmasses drift across the skies, forgotten ancient ruins lie waiting to be discovered, and mysterious creatures roam the wilderness—each one unlike anything you’ve ever encountered. In place of the home you’ve lost, an untouched world awaits.

Scale towering mountains, dive into shimmering seas, and build your own unique settlement. Tame wild beasts and ride them across the skies or use the game’s deep breeding system to create a one-of-a-kind companion. Whether playing solo or online with friends, each new day brings fresh discoveries and adventures.

While many survival games treat monsters as little more than tools for efficiency, the creatures of Wild Wild Eden are something more! They are companions, family, and members of your tribe. The unexpected behaviors and interactions displayed by the creatures you bring home make the world feel truly alive.

The bonds you forge become your greatest strength, giving rise to an entirely new kind of survival experience—one centered on emotion, exploration, and storytelling. A survival adventure designed not only to challenge players, but to move them.

High-Quality Anime-Inspired Visuals

While many survival games feature photorealistic visuals, Wild Wild Eden embraces a high-quality anime-inspired art style. Truly breathtaking moments across its fantasy world await!

Explore an Untamed Planet Filled with Floating Lands and Mysterious Creatures

Vast forests, magnificent mountains, glittering oceans, and enigmatic ancient ruins are waiting to be discovered. Every journey into the wilderness offers more than just valuable resources; it brings players one step closer to uncovering the secrets of this mysterious planet. From floating landmasses in the sky to new and extraordinary creatures, exploration is driven by curiosity, wonder, and the thrill of discovery.

Craft, Build, and Create a Home That Reflects Your Vision

Gather resources, craft tools and equipment, and construct a settlement that truly feels like your own. With intuitive building mechanics, you can freely create your ideal home across nearly every corner of the world and bring your personal sense of style and creativity to life.

Build atop a waterfall, inside a volcano, or anywhere your imagination takes you. Break free from convention and create the paradise of your dreams.

Beyond survival, Wild Wild Eden offers a rich and rewarding life-simulation experience. Enjoy activities such as farming and fishing, and enlist the help of your monster companions in your daily life. Water Slimes, for example, can assist with tending crops by helping cultivate fields and even automatically watering them for you.

Tame Wild Beasts and Take to the Skies on Their Backs

The monsters that inhabit this world are more than just foes to overcome—they are invaluable companions on your journey. Once tamed, they can carry you across vast landscapes, soar through the skies, fight alongside you in battle, and become cherished members of your settlement.

Whether exploring uncharted regions or facing the dangers of the wilderness, the bonds you forge with your companions will shape every step of your adventure.

Genetics Forge the Ultimate Companion—A One-of-a-Kind Partner All Your Own

Raise a companion unlike any other with the game’s deep breeding system. By pairing creatures of the same species, you can pass down abilities, traits, and unique characteristics to future generations.

Hatch and raise new offspring as you pursue the perfect combination of stats and traits, carefully breeding for the ultimate companion. You may even discover exceptionally rare color variations along the way.

The quest to create a one-of-a-kind partner is a journey that can last hundreds of hours, offering endless possibilities for experimentation, optimization, and discovery.

Every monster you encounter is full of personality. The companions you choose to befriend—and the bonds you build along the way—will shape your own unique adventure.

Not Tools, but Family—Forge Bonds on an Emotional Survival Adventure

The creatures of Wild Wild Eden are not disposable resources or tools to be exploited. They are companions, family, and members of your tribe.

Watch as they gather together, show affection toward the player, and sometimes surprise you with amusing and unexpected behaviors. The bonds you build with your companions are more than just a source of comfort—they are an essential part of surviving and thriving on this untamed planet.

Monsters enjoy a peaceful afternoon nap. Heartwarming encounters await throughout the world.

Play Solo or Thrive Together Online

Set out on your own and carve a path through the wilderness, or team up with friends to build sprawling settlements and thriving communities. In online multiplayer, every player can forge their own role within the world.

Will you become a master breeder, raising generations of exceptional companions? Or a visionary architect, creating awe-inspiring structures that reshape the landscape? How you play—and who you become—is entirely up to you.

Embark on a journey to uncharted lands with your companions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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