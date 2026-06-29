Live-Action Persona Series in Development at Netflix - News

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A live-action series based on Atlus's Persona video game series in development at Netflix, according to a report by Variety.

Christopher Monfette will be the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series. Shawn Levy and Robert Atwood of 21 Laps, along with Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson via Story Kitchen will also executive produce.

Sega's Toru Nakahara will also be an executive producer. 21 Laps is currently under a TV deal with Netflix.

The Persona series has sold over 30 million units worldwide.

Upcoming releases include Persona 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, as well as Persona 4 Revival, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 18, 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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