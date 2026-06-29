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Live-Action Persona Series in Development at Netflix

Live-Action Persona Series in Development at Netflix - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 906 Views

A live-action series based on Atlus's Persona video game series in development at Netflix, according to a report by Variety.

Christopher Monfette will be the showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series. Shawn Levy and Robert Atwood of 21 Laps, along with Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson via Story Kitchen will also executive produce.

Sega's Toru Nakahara will also be an executive producer. 21 Laps is currently under a TV deal with Netflix.

The Persona series has sold over 30 million units worldwide.

Upcoming releases include Persona 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, as well as Persona 4 Revival, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on February 18, 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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13 Comments
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Majin-Tenshinhan (10 hours ago)

Sounds like a terrible idea.

  • +6
Voidid707 Majin-Tenshinhan (9 hours ago)

It does.

  • +4
Garrus Majin-Tenshinhan (2 hours ago)

really? i think it could make a very cool show

  • 0
eddy7eddy (9 hours ago)

At Neflix???...Yikes

  • +5
Leynos (6 hours ago)

Can't wait for the white wash and sets it in an American high school

  • +3
Garrus Leynos (2 hours ago)

An American version of Persona set in the US isn't such a bad idea, the director shouldn't be limited to only casting japanese actors in the roles

this is not a historical drama covering real history, this is a video game adaptation. my two cents

i actually thought the disgusting lack of Japanese art and culture and PEOPLE in Horizon 6 is far more egregious than anything else I've seen recently. it was modern multi-culti slop pretending to be a game set in japan, i was very disappointed and refunded it

i've played a lot of Japanese racing games that are all much better than Horizon 6, i don't get the appeal

  • 0
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Garrus Leynos (2 hours ago)

ugh i just remembered the 100 percent totally lame English version of Ghost in the Shell, maybe I take it all back

we all have strong opinions, let's just hope it is good! I want to see Persona on my TV!

  • 0
Ashadelo (6 hours ago)

.......... please don't make joker black

  • +2
Voidid707 Ashadelo (1 hour ago)

He’s technically black though. I mean, just look at his clothes. lmao

  • 0
StriderKiwi (8 hours ago)

Another shitty netflix adaptation in bound...

  • +2
Shikamo (3 hours ago)

Oh God Why

  • 0
KLAMarine (7 hours ago)

When are we getting live-action to animation adaptations?

  • 0