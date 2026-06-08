Persona Series Sales Top 30 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 58 minutes ago

Atlus announced the Persona series has sold over 30 million units worldwide.

"With over 30 million copies sold worldwide, the Persona series has defined a generation of RPG storytelling," said Atlus. "Now, after years of anticipation, the next installment is finally revealed."

Atlus over the weekend officially announced Persona 6 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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