Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Adds Blade, Loki, and Deadpool as Playable Characters - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arc System Works have announced Blade, Loki, and Deadpoole will be a playable characters in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

They are part of the Samurai Outriders team, which also includes previously announced character Ghost Rider.

View a new trailer below:

Read new details on the game below:

Ghost Rider (voiced by Giancarlo Sabogal), who had already been revealed, is now joined by Blade (voiced by Imari Williams), Loki (voiced by Jason Spisak), and Deadpool (voiced by Nolan North) to form a new team.

Not the Midnight Sons—but the Samurai Outriders. Were you expecting this lineup?

The Samurai Outriders are a group of dark heroes. As you might expect, they don’t start out as a cohesive unit… in fact, they’re quite the opposite.

As they face threats to the world, how each of them—and the team as a whole—grows and evolves is something you can look forward to experiencing in Episode Mode.

New Stage: Asgard

We’re also excited to reveal a new stage: Asgard.

Asgard is known in the Marvel Universe as the “Realm of the Gods,” said to sit at the pinnacle of the Nine Realms. It is a land that combines advanced magic with science and technology, ruled by King Odin, and home to Thor Odinson and Loki.

In this title, Asgard appears as a battle stage composed of five areas: the Observatory, Bifrost Bridge, Throne Room, Treasure Vault, and Yggdrasil, the World Tree.

New Playable Characters

Blade

Blade, whose real name is Eric Brooks, was born as a human-vampire hybrid after his mother was attacked by a vampire during pregnancy. Seeking revenge against the monsters who killed his mother, he became a vampire hunter, fighting against evil blood-sucking creatures.

In this title, Blade has completed his training in Japan, gaining even greater physical and mental strength. He wields the demon-slaying sword Muramasa, a weapon capable of slicing through gods.

Muramasa is normally kept sealed with its power restrained, but when Blade releases that power, the blade turns red and reveals its true potential.

He specializes in an aggressive combat style, skillfully handling a variety of deadly tools including Muramasa, machine guns, and glaives.

One of his unique abilities, Heartstopper, throws a stake that pins the opponent in place and allows Blade to close the distance at incredible speed. When it hits, Muramasa glows red, enhancing the performance of his sword-based skills.

Closing in instantly and delivering powerful slashes, Blade truly lives up to the name of a hunter.

Loki

Loki Laufeyson, the adoptive brother of Thor, is known as the “God of Mischief” and the “God of Lies.” Though raised in Asgard by Odin, he is actually the son of Laufey, king of the Frost Giants.

Originally a villain, Loki is attempting to turn over a new leaf and become a hero in this title. As part of the Samurai Outriders, he makes full use of his powers of deception.

His combat style excels at trickery, with many skills incorporating feints and counters using illusions. He also uses projectiles based on ice and magic, combined with clever use of erratic movements to constantly confuse opponents.

True to his mischievous nature, he can dish out frustrating and deceptive attacks—but if his tricks are exposed, he may be punished heavily. Loki is a uniquely unpredictable character who takes advantage of his opponent’s bad habits.

Deadpool

Wade Wilson, a Canadian mercenary, grew up in a troubled household and eventually left home. After receiving extensive military training, he served in special forces but was later diagnosed with cancer.

As part of the Weapon X Program, he was injected with a healing serum derived from Wolverine’s blood. While it saved his life and granted him superhuman regeneration, it also left his body severely scarred and his mind unstable.

Deadpool’s combat style reflects his reckless nature, enabled by his powerful healing factor. He uses guns, grenades, and swords, along with high-risk techniques that involve taking damage himself.

In this title, Deadpool has somehow obtained a game strategy guide from beyond the fourth wall, granting him access to a variety of unique attacks from fighting games of legend. Filled with a love for hype and excitement, he enters the arena with an outrageous arsenal of crowd-pleasing moves.

Character Guide Trailers

Leading up to launch, we will be releasing deep dive trailers for all playable characters.

These trailers take a closer look at each character’s battle mechanics, including default color options, normal move animations, skills, super moves, ultimate abilities, and assist types.

If you want to learn how a character plays—or just want to see their moves in action—these videos are a great place to start. We recommend checking them out when you find a character you’d like to try.

More trailers will be released soon, so stay tuned!

Upcoming Events

With launch fast approaching, the development team is entering the final stretch!

We will be holding a global Open Beta on PlayStation 5 and PC from July 24 to 26 (PT). In this beta, Blade will be available as a playable character. We will be sharing more details soon, so please stay tuned.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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