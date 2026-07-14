Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Expansion to Feature Over 25 Hours of Content - News

/ 870 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Dragon's Dogma 2 producer Naoto Oyama in an interview with Automaton revealed the Dark Arisen expansion for the game will take players around 15 to 20 hours to complete and all the new content will take over 25 hours to finish.

"The new story takes place in a new region called Norga," said Oyama. "We expect players to spend around 15 to 20 hours completing that scenario.

"In addition, twelve unique dungeons will be added to the base game. Each dungeon is designed to take roughly 30 minutes to an hour to clear. With twelve of them in total, we believe players will be able to enjoy more than 25 hours of additional content with this expansion.

"The base game itself offers around 30 to 40 hours of gameplay, so players who purchase both titles for the first time will get a substantial experience."

The Dark Arisen expansion will release on October 9 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Switch 2 version will be a port of the game.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will include the base game and Dark Arisen expansion. The expansion will be available as a standalone purchase for the PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles