Tactical RPG Qliphah in Providence's Shadow Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Arc System Works and developer UnitePlus have announced tactical counter-timeline RPG, Qliphah in Providence’s Shadow, for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on September 24 for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99 / ¥2,970.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Story

Tokyo has collapsed. In a city where reality itself is eroding, grotesque entities known as “Aberrations” roam the ruined streets.

While working as a simple delivery boy, Souma Hoshigami is brutally attacked by an Aberration—leaving him in a fractured, ‘Half-turned’ state where man and monster fuse into one. He is rescued and taken into custody not as a citizen, but as ‘lost property’ by Rena Hizuki, a lethal investigator from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Safety Department, Foreign Affairs Fifth Division (commonly known as the Public Safety Mutation Response Division).

Step into the shoes of Rena and Souma in a world choking on reality-shattering contamination.

Track down “Tiny True,” the demonic narcotic flooding the streets. Uncover the truth behind “Stigmas,” the cursed body-carved glyphs infecting the youth. Expose the mysterious cult pulling the strings from the shadows. Engage in fast-paced, hyper-stylish combat to slice through terrifying foes and unravel the mystery of a world tearing at the seams.

Battle System

Unleash total dominance with a refreshing, high-octane combat system. Master the flow of time itself as you stack and chain devastating skills to obliterate your enemies with massive, satisfying combos.

The Timeline Innovation

Predict. React. Intercept. The combat interface features a dynamic, timeline-driven gauge that exposes the exact timing and nature of incoming enemy attacks.

Use this timeline to program your own skills, shatter enemy offensives, and take complete control of the battlefield.

Slow down time or pause the action at any moment to analyze tactical forecasts, track cooldowns, and execute precise strategies.

Whether you are delivering a punishing counter-attack or slipping buffs into the narrow gaps of an enemy’s onslaught, victory is determined by your strategic intellect.

Master the Speed of Combat

While the timeline offers deep, strategic contemplation, the combat scales with your skill. As you master the mechanics, the gameplay transforms into an aggressive, adrenaline-fueled experience that rivals pure action games!

Will you play with relentless aggression, or stay cool and intellectual to dissect formidable bosses?

Choose your combat style, slash through bizarre threats with unparalleled flair, and conquer the ultimate anomalies.

Key Features

Immersive Voice Acting – Experience a fully voiced, gripping narrative that drags you straight into the heart of the crisis.

– Experience a fully voiced, gripping narrative that drags you straight into the heart of the crisis. Cutting-Edge Visuals – Immerse yourself in a vibrant, cel-shaded art style paired with custom, unsettling shaders designed exclusively to bring the horrific nature of the Aberrations to life in spectacular, bone-chilling detail.

– Immerse yourself in a vibrant, cel-shaded art style paired with custom, unsettling shaders designed exclusively to bring the horrific nature of the Aberrations to life in spectacular, bone-chilling detail. Searing Soundtracks and Themes – Ignite your battle spirit with a pulse-pounding opening theme and an electrifying lineup of in-game insert songs that will elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Early Purchase Bonus

Bonus Skins for Rena and Soma

Extra Battle: Voidfall This content is scheduled to be sold separately at a later date.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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