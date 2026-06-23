THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026 Set for August 7 - News

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THQ Nordic announced the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026 is set for August 7 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature a lineup of updates and news across a wide range of THQ Nordic's IPs. This includes "long-awaited reveals," release dates, and "exciting new looks at fan-favorite franchises."

Titles confirmed to be featured include The Eternal Life of Goldman, Expeditions: Samurai, Fatekeeper, The Guild: Europa 1410, Titan Quest II, Way of the Hunter 2, Wreckfest 2, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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