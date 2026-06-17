Xbox Will be at Gamescom 2026, Gears of War: E-Day Playable - News

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Xbox announced it will be at gamescom 2026, which runs from August 26 to 30 in Cologne, Germany.

Not many details were revealed, however, fans will be able to get a chance to play Gears of War: E-Day campaign and many more games.

"Xbox + gamescom + FanFest... see you there," said Xbox. "Be among the first to play what’s next - including the Gears of War: E-Day campaign. Stay tuned for more."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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