Sony Patents PlayStation Controller That Can Alter Button Hardness in Real-Time - News

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Sony has patented a new PlayStation controller that has the ability to change the hardness of buttons in real-time.

The buttons would be made of magnetoviscoelastic elastomer that can soften or harden based on magnetic field strength. Other methods like fluid-filled membranes are also mentioned as a way to achieve the same goal.

The goal for Sony is to enhanced sense of realism and adaptability by changing the tactile feel of buttons.

"The operating device can dynamically change the hardness of the contact part in response to external control commands," reads the patent. "Therefore, by sending control commands to the operating device, the information processing device can change the hardness of the contact section in real time according to the processing content it is executing."

While Sony has patented this idea and ways to execute it, this does not guarantee it will become available in future versions of the PlayStation controller.

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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