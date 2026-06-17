EverQuest Legends Launches July 28 for PC - News

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Publisher Daybreak Game Company and developer Game Jawn announced EverQuest Legends will launch for PC on July 28 for $19.99.

The base purchase includes a one-month subscription. A recurring subscription will be available for $9.99 per month.

Pre-orders are now open and includes exclusive access to the pre-order beta (July 1 to 21), ability to reserve a character name, and the exclusive optional in-game title The Legend.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

EverQuest Legends is a newly reimagined version of classic EverQuest from its original release in 1999. Featuring all the magic and nostalgia of the original game, EverQuest Legends is also packed with tons of new features and quality of life improvements. Most importantly, EverQuest Legends has been designed from the ground up to appeal to players who enjoy playing their games solo and/or casually. While groups (up to four players) and raids (up to eight players) are available, the entire game can be played, enjoyed, and experienced solo if that’s your playstyle.

In keeping with this approach to the game, EverQuest Legends provides players with the ability to create immensely powerful characters by, among other things, selecting up to three active different classes per character (for example, you can make a rogue/paladin/wizard) and utilizing new ways to upgrade weapons and armor. As you level up and improve your gear in EverQuest Legends, you will eventually gain the ability to take on the most difficult game content, whether alone or with a small group of friends.

Whether you’re an existing EverQuest player, a former player, or a new player that has never experienced the world of Norrath, EverQuest Legends offers the opportunity to enjoy everything classic EverQuest has to offer, plus a lot more! At launch, EverQuest Legends will feature the content of Antonia (pre-Kunark), and all of the EverQuest playable races (including Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran), all featured in the original EverQuest art style, including the classic graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music … plus more than a few new surprises!

Experience Classic EverQuest

EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn’t been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years.

Modern Game Features

EverQuest Legends features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements.

Forge Your Legend

EverQuest Legends allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless.

Adventure… Your Way

With the additional power provided to player characters and the many benefits of a modernized gaming experience, EverQuest Legends makes it possible for players to progress through the game at their own pace and to forge their own adventures, whether alone or with others. While small groups (up to 4 players) and raids (up to 8 players) are possible, even a solo player can build a character strong enough to take on the toughest challenges and acquire the most epic gear in the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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