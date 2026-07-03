Danganronpa 2×2 Delayed to Early 2027 - News

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Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Gemdrops have announced Danganronpa 2×2 has been delayed to early 2027. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The game will have a Psycho Tropical Vacation Package edition available for $139.99. It includes a copy of the game, clamshell-style outer box, Kidrobot Psycho Tropical three-inch Monokuma and Monomi figures, an RSVLTS reversible Psycho Tropical bucket hat, and the Danganronpa 2×2 original soundtrack.

Read new details on the game below:

Danganronpa 2×2 lets players experience Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair in two different modes. Players can choose between the revamped scenario in “Original” mode, which retells the story from the 2012 release with enhanced visuals and updated presentation for modern game systems, and “Slayhem” mode which features a new scenario based on Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, but completely different storyline. Both options are available from the start of the game.

In “Slayhem” a certain incident triggers a dramatically different chain of events with different victims, culprits, and tricks. Slayhem offers approximately 20 percent more content than Original mode.

World Map

The World Map has undergone a major update in Danganronpa 2×2. Whereas Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair featured a side-scrolling map for traveling between locations, Danganronpa 2×2 introduces a 3D World Map that gives players a clearer sense of the island’s layout. Players can navigate the island however they prefer, whether by freely running across the map or instantly traveling to a selected destination. The 3D map, when displayed from a first-person perspective, also evokes a tropical atmosphere

Characters

Character portraits will feature new illustrations. A portion of the revamped character images are shared below.

A Message from the Producer

To everyone who has supported Danganronpa 2×2,

While development has been progressing toward a 2026 release, we have decided to move the launch to early 2027. We will share a more specific release date at a later time.

We are continuing to work to bring you the best possible experience. We sincerely appreciate your patience as development continues, and we look forward to sharing further updates with you soon.

Shohei Sakakibara

Producer, Danganronpa 2×2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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