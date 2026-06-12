Gothic Remake Sales Top 500,000 Units in One Week - Sales

/ 511 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Alkimia Interactive announced Gothic Remake has sold over 500,000 units in its first week.

"The Gothic 1 Remake launched just one week ago and has already surpassed 500,000 units sold across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S," reads the announcement.

"Player engagement has been equally impressive: on June 7th, the game reached a peak of almost 78,000 concurrent players on Steam. More than 15,000 user reviews on the platform further highlight its strong reception, resulting in an 85% 'Very Positive' rating.

"Alkimia Interactive and THQ Nordic are thrilled by this initial success and extend a heartfelt thank you to all players who have entered the Colony so far - and especially to all of the long-time dedicated fans who have supported the Gothic franchise over the past 25 years. This milestone would not have been possible without such a passionate community.



"This marks only the beginning. Alkimia Interactive will continue to support and improve the Gothic 1 Remake in the weeks and months ahead."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles