The Detectorist Guild Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

/ 449 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Full Stop Studios have announced low-pressure RPG, The Detectorist Guild, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in early 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Shiverly, a peaceful English village in Yorkshire, at the turn of the millennium, where rolling fields, friendly locals and buried secrets await.

In The Detectorist Guild, you join James who is free to roam the town and surrounding countryside locations with his trusty metal detector, searching for artefacts that reveal the stories of the past. Villagers often misplace their prized belongings and it is up to James to track them down, return what is lost and earn their trust.

But beneath the cosy surface lies something more. As James digs deeper into the village’s history, a dark mystery begins to emerge, drawing him and his family into a tale that connects past and present.

Donate historical discoveries to the local museum and learn their origins. Sell 20th Century antiques to the local Emporium and use the money to upgrade equipment to reach new depths and uncover more valuable treasures. Every field, footpath and forgotten corner could hide your next great discovery.

Relax, explore and collect at your own pace in a low-pressure RPG experience that celebrates curiosity, history and the quiet thrill of the find.

Key Features:

True-to-Life Metal Detecting – Use an accurately simulated detector with frequency, ground balance and sensitivity controls.

– Use an accurately simulated detector with frequency, ground balance and sensitivity controls. A Nostalgic British Setting – Explore a historical countryside village with a distinct 1990s British atmosphere.

– Explore a historical countryside village with a distinct 1990s British atmosphere. Mystery and Discovery – Piece together clues from residents in combination with the village police station database to uncover hidden secrets.

– Piece together clues from residents in combination with the village police station database to uncover hidden secrets. Meaningful Collecting – Donate relics to the local museum to learn their history or, sell your collection of antiques for a profit at the local emporium.

– Donate relics to the local museum to learn their history or, sell your collection of antiques for a profit at the local emporium. Cosy RPG Progression – Enjoy low-pressure gameplay focused on exploration, quests and collecting.

– Enjoy low-pressure gameplay focused on exploration, quests and collecting. Distinctive Visuals – Experience a retro-modern 2.5D style that blends pixels and voxels.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.1

More Articles