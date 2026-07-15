Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 is No Longer Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

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Microsoft had originally announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 would be added to Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass on July 21. However, the game is no longer coming to the service despite being first-party.

"We've removed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 from the list of titles coming soon to Game Pass," reads an editor's note.

No explanation was given as to why it was removed from the Xbox Game Pass release schedule. Speculation is for a licensing reason as the game is over five years old as it contains copyrighted music.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+ 2 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in September 2020, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S in March 2021, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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