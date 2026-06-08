Street Fighter 6 Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 49 minutes ago

Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 has sold over seven million units worldwide.

This figure is up from six million units sold as of November 2025, five million units sold as of June 2025, four million units sold in September 2024, two million units sold in July 2023, one million units in June 2023.

"An achievement all thanks to you" said Capcom. "We're eternally grateful that Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 7 million copies worldwide!"

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in June 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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