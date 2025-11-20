By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Street Fighter 6 Sales Top 6 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 732 Views

Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 has sold over six million units worldwide.

This figure is up from five million units sold as of June 10, 2025, four million units sold on September 5, 2024, two million units sold on July 6, 2023, one million units on June 7, 2023.

"Fantastique!" said Capcom. "Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 6 million units worldwide! Our utmost gratitude to everyone who has hit the streets and to all those who will soon join us."

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in June 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

2 Comments
Ashadelo (6 hours ago)

Even though im an MK guy, I really hope NetherRealm learns from what Street Fighter 6 is doing right. Because SF6 is coming for MK1's numbers

Iveyboi (9 hours ago)

I'll get the Super Ultimate Mega Sensational Arcade Epic PS6 version for cheap way down the road one day

