Street Fighter 6 Sales Top 6 Million Units

posted 10 hours ago

Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 has sold over six million units worldwide.

This figure is up from five million units sold as of June 10, 2025, four million units sold on September 5, 2024, two million units sold on July 6, 2023, one million units on June 7, 2023.

"Fantastique!" said Capcom. "Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 6 million units worldwide! Our utmost gratitude to everyone who has hit the streets and to all those who will soon join us."

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in June 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

