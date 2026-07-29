Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos Remaster Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

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Argonaut Games has announced a remaster for the platformer Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

This follows the remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. It launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in April 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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