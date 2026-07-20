Call of Duty Movie is Set in the Modern Warfare Universe, Premieres in Theaters June 30, 2028 - News

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Paramount Pictures and Activision have revealed some new details on the upcoming Call of Duty movie with it set to premiere in theaters on June 30, 2028.

The movie is set in the Modern Warfare universe, rather than Black Ops or one of the World War II games.

The Call of Duty movie is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Peter Berg. Known for his work on Friday Night Lights, Patriots Day, Lone Survivor, and Very Bad Things. Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone and creator of its prequels 1883 and 1923, will be co-writing and co-producing the movie.

Th next game in the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Xbox on PC, and Battle.net on October 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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