Cliff Bleszinski Opens Up About Alcoholism, Recovery, and a Desire to Return to Games - News

/ 600 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Cliff Bleszinski, best known as the designer of Gears of War at Epic Games, in an interview with 80 Level opened up about his alcoholism, recovery, game design, and his desire to return to gaming.

"I was a functioning alcoholic," he said. "Then I became a non-functioning alcoholic."

Bleszinski spent the past eight years drinking, sleeping, reading, and avoiding video games and this past spring had a moment of clarity. He is now four months sober and is interested once again in video game design.

"It's been a journey," he said. "I don't want to be that person where my defining aspect is my alcoholism. I want to be that well-known, hopefully loved, successful game designer who is a great husband who also happens to be an alcoholic."

His issues with alcohol started when he was working on Unreal Tournament. A Russian journalist gave Bleszinski a bottle of Stoli around 2003.

"My ex-wife always went to bed before me and I’d often make quesadillas and go upstairs to hang out in the chat rooms, or post something on Something Awful," he said. "I knew the moment when I opened the fridge and looked at the vodka, and decided to take a swig of it, that I was headed on this journey."

He added, "The Gears of War trilogy was largely developed hungover by me. I was, at that point, a functioning alcoholic."

Over years of drinking his tolerance built up and he used alcohol to help him sleep. Though, he admits "in hindsight, it wasn't a good sleep."

The video game industry at least had a very heavy drinking culture.

"You go to your GDCs, you go to your E3s, you have three nights in a row of going to parties, or wine dinner with your partners and then you have hotel lobby bars," he said. "My tolerance was so high that other developers would have a few and I would get all of this confidential information and remember it. It was almost like my superpower for a while."

His drinking got worse when his game LawBreakers and studio Boss Key Productions collapsed.

"I basically got to the point where I didn't have anything to get out of bed for," he said. He would spend those days reading, hanging out with his wife, and drinking.

"Eventually, my body was like 'F**k you,' and I realized this is me hitting a wall and it's time to give this up after 25 years of partying," he added.

Bleszinski would wake up in a hospital bed on March 23, 2026 following a seizure related to his drinking. He spent a week undergoing tests and recovering. He is now four months sober. He has started seeing a therapist and is focusing on his health.

He hopes to get back to working on video games saying, "I want to create characters and worlds. I want to make stuff that people will cosplay as and get tattooed on their bodies." He was clear it wouldn't be in a PvP game.

"Good luck to anyone in that space," Bleszinski said. "I'm more of a fan of PvE these days. Horde mode saved Gears 2, and I believe that space is evergreen because players just want to hop online with friends and shoot some stuff, no frills, no questions asked.

"I’m nowhere near sharing anything specific (about a new game), beyond that, I can’t walk into a Home Depot without seeing a full arsenal at every turn,” he said. “There’s so much more than just chainsaws."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles