Metroidvania FPS Tempus Vitae Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Whiteboard Games has announced time-travel Metroidvania first-person shooter, Tempus Vitae, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are Alex, a time-displaced astronaut unraveling the space station Theia doomed in both the war-torn 2185 and the post-apocalyptic 2385 to find your lost brother. Master an arsenal of time travel abilities and weapons in this science-fiction Metroidvania first-person shooter: Tempus Vitae.

How can a pistol that shoots back in time be used to open a door? Like keys to a lock, gather tools to advance and defeat your enemies. Travel 200 years into the future and back and use the differences to chart a way through; Stop time and freeze the bullets of your enemies in mid-air; Find temporal anomalies to nudge history to your advantage; Fast-forward in time to build momentum; Use temporal displacement to travel from one corner of Theia to the other; and much more in the ultimate time travel game. Find the source of this century-spanning conflict. Rescue your brother. Save your life.

Key Features:

An unprecedented crossroads: time travel, first-person shooter, Metroidvania.

Get lost in non-linear, interconnected level paths and unlock new ones as you gain weapons and powers.

Face formidable bosses with complex behaviors for fast-paced, precision combat.

Follow a intervowen story with objectives, quests, and an NPC dialogue system.

Explore different areas with clearly defined aesthetics, hazards and stories.

Use save points and fast travel Anchors as the world grows bigger.

Find currency, collectibles, shops and upgrades.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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