The Witch's Bakery Launches in August for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Silver Lining Interactive and developer Sunny Lab announced the 2D adventure RPG, The Witch's Bakery, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in August.

View the release teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Witch’s Bakery is a 2D adventure RPG about a joyful witch who opens her bakery in modern Paris. She has one special power: she can see into people’s heart and heal emotions through magic!

Your Daily Life as a Witch-Baker in Paris

You play as Lunne, who has just arrived in the city! Each day is split into three phases:

Daytime – When Lunne manages her bakery and serves clients with her team of friends.

– When Lunne manages her bakery and serves clients with her team of friends. Evening – When Lunne explores Paris, builds relationships, discovers the city’s secrets and goes inside her friends’ troubled heart.

– When Lunne explores Paris, builds relationships, discovers the city’s secrets and goes inside her friends’ troubled heart. Night – When Lunne rests, improves her magic, decorates her bakery and spends time in her cosy atelier.

The story progresses through the days as you earn experience, money, and fame, meet new friends and heal their heart.

A Colorful Paris in a Joyful Adventure

Once your work day is done, you can visit several districts of Paris to meet with main characters, engage in activities to learn new skills, buy books for new recipes, etc.

One example is “Le Quai des Bouquinistes” located in the sixth arrondissement of Paris! This place is known for its book sellers and its collectors of various entertainment goods, like vinyls, posters, old magazines… But also, of course, for the beautiful Notre-Dame.

Each district has its own characters, activities and shops!

A Story About Emotions and Vulnerability

For some people, their emotion is locked away so strongly than Lunne needs to go inside their heart to help them. She enters their “Heart Palace,” a magical space where emotions and thoughts take shape. Lunne needs to guide the personified Emotion back to the heart.

Inside the Heart Palace, Lunne discovers the person’s deepest struggles and finds the key ingredient she needs to make a bread that will heal them!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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