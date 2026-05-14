Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 214K - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 299,619 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending May 10, 2026.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in second place with sales of 51,662 units, Mario Kart World (NS2) is in third place with sales of 19,479 units, and Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 11,950 units.

Pragmata (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 10,262 units, Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 10,208 units, and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 9,847 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 8,257 units, while the Switch version is in ninth place with sales of 7,411 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 6,892 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 214,438 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 40,849 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 23,760 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 513 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 299,619 (1,043,557) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 51,662 (978,706) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 19,479 (2,925,858) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 11,950 (355,691) [PS5] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/17/26) – 10,262 (59,518) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,208 (4,203,737) [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 9,847 (179,024) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 8,257 (116,869) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,411 (8,433,456) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,892 (5,910,721)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 214,438 (5,367,660) Switch OLED Model – 16,850 (9,571,489) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 16,539 (1,283,342) Switch Lite – 16,039 (6,958,407) Switch – 7,960 (20,292,060) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,248 (355,220) PlayStation 5 – 1,973 (5,918,111) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 352 (30,490) Xbox Series S – 97 (341,958) Xbox Series X – 64 (326,386)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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