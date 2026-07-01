PlayStation: 'Focus is on Growing Profitability and Not on Chasing MAU at All Costs' - News

/ 631 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Hideaki Nishino in a recently translated Q&A was asked how he expects to drive growth more through increasing the number of monthly active users (MAU) or through higher average revenue per user (ARPU).

Nishino said the main focus is growing profitability rather than chasing MAU. PlayStation has a stable number of MAU with a reported 125 million as of the quarter ending March 31, 2026.

"The focus is on growing profitability and not on chasing MAU at all costs," he said. "There are multiple ways to achieve that via recurring revenue such as add-on content revenue, and MAU growth could also be one of them. But we are focusing more on monetizing our user base, which is well reflected in the strong FY2025 financial results."

This is inline with another comment from Nishino saying that PlayStation does not intend to sell any of its hardware at "significant losses."

Sony has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 multiple times with the Digital Edition going from $400 at launch up to $600 now, while the model with a disc drive has gone from $500 to $650. The PS5 Pro has increased from $700 to $900.

Sales for the PS5 have decreased since the price increase with sales down an estimated 53 percent in May 2026, compared to the same month a year ago, according to VGChartz estimates.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles