Xbox Update to Add New Xbox Console Boot Up, Gamerscore Badges, and More - News

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Microsoft has begun rolling out a new update for Xbox Insiders that will become available for all Xbox console users in the future.

The update adds the recently announced new console boot up with new animation and sound, new tiered Gamescore badges based on lifetime Gamerscore, and more.

Read details on the update below:

New Boot up Experience

We’ve updated the console boot up experience with a new animation and sound, featuring the new Xbox logo with the signature green players know so well. You’ll see and hear the update when you power on your console, bringing a refreshed look and feel from the moment you jump in.

Earn New Tiered Gamerscore Badges

Players will now earn new tiered badges that reflect your lifetime Gamerscore, giving you a fresh way to showcase your journey on Xbox. These badges appear on your profile and in the Guide, making it easy to see your achievement history at a glance.

As your total Gamerscore grows, your badge evolves with you, reflecting every milestone along the way.

Understanding Your Game Library at a Glance

Quickly see what you can play and why. New filters make it easy to separate games you own from those shared with you and identify installed titles you no longer have access to. Whether you’re switching devices or jumping between consoles, it’s now clearer what’s in your library and what’s actually playable.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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