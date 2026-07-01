PlayStation CEO Says It Isn't Done With Live Service Games - News

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The President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) Hideaki Nishino in an interview with Famitsu said they will continue to support live service games, despite the mixed results in recent years.

"With live-service games, it’s important to keep providing something on an ongoing basis," Nishino said (via VideoGamesChronicle). "The genre itself is relatively new, and I imagine many people are trying out various approaches, so we intend to continue taking on new challenges within that context."

He added, "We view live-service games as content that attracts users on a global scale, so we intend to continue revitalizing the market through both first-party and third-party content. We are looking beyond simply promoting new titles and are considering what can be done with older titles over the medium to long term."

PlayStation announced in 2022 it had plans to develop 10 live service games, however, there have been issues since then. Concord launched in 2024 and was pulled just two weeks later, while several live service games were cancelled before release. This included ones at Bend Studio and the now shut down Bluepoint Games.

Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion in January 2022 and the studio has since stopped supporting Destiny 2 and its latest release, Marathon, has not managed to meet expectations. The studio this week laid off "most of the Destiny team and some Marathon team members."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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