Silent Hill 2 Remake Tops 6 Million Players - Sales

/ 267 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Konami has announced Silent Hill 2 remake has surpassed six million players worldwide as of April 24, 2026. The figure includes the number of physical and digital units sold, as well as the number of players in subscription services.

This figure is up from five million players as of January 31, 2026.

"We would like to announce that the cumulative number of players in Silent Hill 2 has exceeded 6 million," said Konami.

"The evolution of video and sound with the latest technology, as well as the expansion of the exploration area and the revamped combat system, have been highly praised, and have been supported by many players since its release."

Silent Hill 2 remake released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in October 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles