Flying Fire Shark!!!: Toaplan Arcade Garage Launches August 29 for Switch and PS4 - News

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Clear River Games and developer M2 have announced the shoot 'em up collection, Flying Fire Shark!!!: Toaplan Arcade Garage, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 29.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Shark series, created by legendary Japanese studio Toaplan, is a landmark shoot ’em up series. Flying Shark (1987), which was well received for its simple rules and exquisitely tuned difficulty level, had a tremendous impact on vertical scrolling shoot ’em up games. The sequel Fire Shark (1989), with its screen-filling weaponry, set arcades ablaze with its destructive carnage!

For Veteran Shooters and New Pilots

In addition to the authentic “Arcade Mode” which is a faithful recreation of the original’s rock-hard gameplay, both titles include a “Super Easy Mode” that allows even genre newcomers to enjoy the games.

Support Functions and Intel

The game is packed with a variety of features that help the player. The M2 gadgets displayed on the left and right of the playing field alert the player of enemies appearing from blind spots, the location of hidden features, what the next item will be, and other things that help you improve your chances of surviving the barrage of enemies.

Be an Arcade Hero

Includes the popular Arcade Challenge mode from the M2ShotTriggers! Each stage is divided into small areas to enhance your training, and a rewind function to make things even more efficient! With practice comes perfection; a one-credit clear can be yours!

Complete List of Games

Hisho Same (Japan, Arcade)

(Japan, Arcade) Flying Shark (Worldwide, Arcade)

(Worldwide, Arcade) Sky Shark (United States, Arcade)

(United States, Arcade) Same! Same! Same! (Japan, Arcade)

(Japan, Arcade) Same! Same! Same! (Japan, Arcade, 2P version)

(Japan, Arcade, 2P version) Fire Shark (Worldwide, Arcade)

(Worldwide, Arcade) Teki-paki (free downloadable content)

Downloadable Content Included in the Physical Edition

Sky Shark (NES)

(NES) Same! Same! Same! (Japan, Mega Drive)

(Japan, Mega Drive) Fire Shark (Genesis)

(Genesis) Warnder no Mori (Japan, Arcade)

(Japan, Arcade) Wardner (Worldwide, Arcade)

(Worldwide, Arcade) Pyros (United States, Arcade)

(United States, Arcade) Wardner no Mori (Famicom Disc System, Japanese language only)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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