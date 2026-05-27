Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Visit the official website here. More details are "coming soon."

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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