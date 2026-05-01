Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 PS5 Update Adds PS VR2 Support - News

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by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Asobo Studio announced an update for the PlayStation 5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has added PlayStation VR2 support.

View the PS VR2 launch trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

Explore new heights with the free PlayStation VR2 update available now for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This new true-to-life experience delivers an enhanced level of authenticity in simulated flying for both fans and newcomers alike. With 125 different aircraft to fly, each with a unique experience via virtual reality, you’ll be closer than ever to experiencing the incredible sensation of flight straight from your console. The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via SteamandMicrosoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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