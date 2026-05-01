Subnautica 2 Launches in Early Access on May 14 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced Subnautica 2 will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 14 for $29.99.

"We’re excited for players to experience Subnautica 2, beginning May 14!" said Unknown Worlds Entertainment CEO Ted Gill. "Our team cannot wait to hear your feedback as the game evolves throughout Early Access."

View the Early Access cinematic trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien world. It is the next chapter in the Subnautica universe, developed by Unknown Worlds.

Driven from your home by ongoing conflict, Alterra offers you the chance at a new life. But as the colony ship CICADA shepherds you and your fellow Pioneers to your new home, something goes awry. The ship’s AI insists that your mission should continue. Stranded and faced with near-insurmountable odds, you must do everything in your power to survive. The future of humanity on this world is in your hands.

Play Alone or With Friends

Subnautica 2 is being crafted as a single-player experience that you can optionally play in online cooperative multiplayer with up to three friends. You can choose from four pre-designed characters, with more characters and customization options coming throughout Early Access. Work together to explore long-forgotten ruins and learn to adapt to a planet that might not want you there.

Adapt to Survive

To survive the depths and make this planet your home, you’ll need to utilize all the tools at your disposal. Traverse vibrant and breathtaking biomes with your Tadpole submersible. Design and customize bases to return to when your adventures push you beyond the safety of shallow waters. As Early Access develops, so too will your array of tools, equipment, and vehicles. Upgrades will help push you beyond your boundaries and unlock the secrets of this strange world.

Explore the Unknown

Scan and study a rich world of biodiversity to understand life here. Discover everything from the smallest creatures to towering Leviathans. Experience the wonder, and sometimes danger, lurking around every corner. Every dive is an opportunity to uncover why the ship’s AI is so determined to continue the mission and what mysteries lie beneath the surface of this breathtaking new frontier.

Designed for Early Access

Subnautica 2 is an Early Access title in active development. Throughout this journey, we will continuously expand the world with additional biomes, creatures, and craftables, while expanding the narrative. You may encounter bugs, in-development features, and performance issues. Your feedback is the cornerstone of our development process. Join us and help shape the next chapter of the Subnautica universe.

Crafted by Unknown Worlds

Subnautica 2 is being developed by Unknown Worlds, the studio behind the award-winning Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero. Our journey began with the 2003 Half-Life mod Natural Selection, and today we have evolved into a fully remote, globally distributed team spanning from the United States to the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and beyond. Defined by a philosophy of open development and over a decade of community-focused innovation, we invite you to dive back into the depths with a studio dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the survival genre.

Welcome aboard, Pioneer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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