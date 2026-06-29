Splatoon Raiders Direct Set for Tomorrow, June 30 - News

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Nintendo announced it will host a Splatoon Raiders Direct and a Nintendo Treehouse: Live – Splatoon Raiders tomorrow June 30 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 5:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The Splatoon Raiders Direct will be around 15 minutes and length and provide more information on the Nintendo Switch 2 game. The Nintendo Treehouse: Live – Splatoon Raiders will be around 30 minutes and showcase even more gameplay.

Splatoon Raiders will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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