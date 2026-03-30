Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Killed This is an Xbox Campaign Because 'It Didn't Feel Like Xbox' - News

/ 406 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

In February of this year it was announced Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer would immediately retire, Xbox President Sarah Bond would resign, and Asha Sharma would be replacing Spencer as the new CEO.

One of Sharma's first acts as the new CEO was to cancel Xbox's "This is an Xbox" marketing campaign.

A Microsoft spokesperson has told Windows Central the reason for this is because "it didn't feel like Xbox." The official website for the marketing campaign has also been taken offline.

"Asha retired 'This is an Xbox' because it didn't feel like Xbox," said the Microsoft spokesperson. "She is personally leading a reset of how we show up as a brand."

The Microsoft Gaming CEO in interviews since taking over Xbox has "committed to returning to Xbox." This is she says "starts with console, that starts with hardware."

Sharma within a matter of weeks of taking over would announce the next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix. It is a PC console hybrid with the ability to play Xbox and PC games.

Exact specs, release date, price, or what the console will look like are unknown as of this time. IOt will be powered by a custom AMD SOC is codesigned for next-generation of DirectX, and it will support the next-generation of raytracing performance and capabilities.

The hybrid console will be using AMD FSR and is built for the next-generation of neural rendering, ML upscaling, ML multi frame generation, and ray regeneration for RT and path tracing. It will also have neural texture compression and DirectStorage.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles