Saros Launch Trailer and New Details Released - News

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Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque have released the launch trailer and new details for the PlayStation 5 exclusive Saros.

View the launch trailer below:

Read the new details via PlayStation Blog below:

Today we are thrilled to share our launch trailer for Saros, coming out on April 30 for PlayStation 5 and enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro. We’re also excited to share new information on gameplay modifiers, accessibility options, and more.

For our launch trailer we wanted to show more mystery, characters, weapons and, of course, more bullet ballet action for you all. The opening features Stack, performed by the brilliant Keone Young (Deadwood) painting images that are being forced into his mind on Carcosa, followed by stunning imagery of the Cathedral. The perfect way to establish the tone and world we are launching you into.

We also tease a mysterious future London alley and a hotel corridor that you’ll experience as Arjun. Saros is more than just a dark sci-fi action game – we can’t wait for you all to experience these story focused liminal spaces during Arjun’s journey on Carcosa. There’s also more twists and turns, but it’s best if they are experienced when playing.

Last, but not least, we wanted to show more action, including the main weapons and Power weapons you will use. Two key Carcosan weapons shown in the trailer are Chakram and the Illumine Beam Power weapon. Saros features multiple weapon archetypes and multiple weapon variants which are generated every cycle. The trailer also gives you a glimpse of the incredible boss fights you’ll engage in against the Overlords of Carcosa. This is just a taste of what you will encounter.

Carcosan Modifiers allow you to adjust your experience

With Saros we set out to create a challenging and rewarding action game where every death is valuable. So prepare to die, but also come back stronger with every cycle. With Carcosan Modifiers, you can adjust your experience to lower the challenge… or ramp it up. Find a balance that’s more suited to you. Combined with the Armour Matrix, you’ll love upgrading Arjun and adjusting your stats and abilities.

For players who want less challenge to beat that boss or a tough biome, use Protection Modifiers to adjust your experience. Damage Enhancement allows you to increase your damage dealt to hostiles. Shield Power Enhancement makes your Soltari Shield not consume power so you can use your Power Weapon more often. Lastly Overlord Restoration is a game changer which allows you to be at full armor integrity when you face the Overlords on Carcosa.

For players who want even more challenge, use the Trial Modifiers. Weapon Decay means your main weapon will decay through usage. Hostile Death Projectiles is pretty self explanatory. Last but not least my two favourites are Growth Incapacitor I, which removes second chance, and Growth Incapacitor II, which removes all Armour Matrix enhancements for even more of a challenge.

Expanded accessibility

As well as Carcosan Modifiers, Saros also has accessibility features at launch. It was a goal of our team to build upon Returnal’s accessibility features and expect a deep dive into these features ahead post launch. Today we are happy to share that we will support colour blindness features. For example, we can ensure all players can distinguish between Normal, Corrupted and Nova projectiles. There’ll also be a Dialogue focus mode feature, controller remapping and plenty more. More news on our full feature set coming post launch.

Amazing collaborators and gratitude

We have worked with amazing collaborators on Saros at Housemarque and we also wanted to give them a shout out for this launch focused blog. As well as the amazing teams at PlayStation, Nixxes, PlayStation Creative Arts and Xdev, we have also teamed up with lots of brilliant external studios filled with artists and developers that have made Saros what it is today. Thanks to everyone who contributed from these fantastic teams and also to our amazing cast of actors who provided the soul for our characters you will love and lose.

We are also happy to announce that award winning graphic novelist and storyteller Ram V, worked with our narrative team at Housemarque on the characters and world of Saros during our pre-production. Ram’s approach to cosmic horror, authenticity and his perspective helped us shape Arjun and Nitya as living and breathing characters..

Come back stronger April 30

As we prepare for launch we also wanted to thank you for following and supporting Saros since our announcement back in February 2025 and to all our Housemarque fans for the past 30 years. Your passion and hype has been amazing and we cannot wait for you to play Saros very soon.

Saros is the next gameplay-first, single-player action game from Housemarque and our amazing collaborators. A dream project made by a dream team.

Saros will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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